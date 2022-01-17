Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

