Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

