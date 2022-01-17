Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

