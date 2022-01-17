Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.16 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.