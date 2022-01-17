Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.96% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $112.70 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $120.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

