Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $49.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

