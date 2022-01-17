Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,656 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

