Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 60,960 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

