Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 255,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.