Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,206 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $60.18 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

