Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 34,911 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.54% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,062,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $41.52.

