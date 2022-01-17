Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,567 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.60 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.34.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

