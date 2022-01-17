Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,567 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.60 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.34.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.