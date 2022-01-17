Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,425 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

