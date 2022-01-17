Aeon (AEON) Price Down 31.5% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $7,219.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.11 or 0.00511454 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

