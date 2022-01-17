AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 673,600 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ASLE opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. AerSale has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

