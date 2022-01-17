AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

