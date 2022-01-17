AGF Investments Inc. Sells 11,537 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

MO opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.