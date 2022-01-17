Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in December

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFY. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

