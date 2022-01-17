Ahren Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Ahren Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AHRNU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Ahren Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ahren Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Ahren Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.05.

