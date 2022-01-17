Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 279,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

