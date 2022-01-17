Aion Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $59.28 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,689,142 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

