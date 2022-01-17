Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.35. 1,478,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

