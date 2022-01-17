Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 8.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $163.99. 4,144,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,730. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

