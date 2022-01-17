Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,732 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

