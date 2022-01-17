Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,825 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.78% of Akumin worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.63 on Monday. Akumin Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

