Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,192,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 296,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

ALK opened at $55.79 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

