Alchemix Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $276.69 or 0.00648857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $267.85 million and $9.70 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,273,627 coins and its circulating supply is 968,056 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

