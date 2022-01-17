Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $211.08 million and $29.37 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00329506 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00126402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00085765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.