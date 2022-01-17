Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $210.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

