Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $350.53 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and $350.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00205141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00443127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,909,237,590 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,360,762 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

