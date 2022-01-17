Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,614,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,587,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

