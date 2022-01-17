Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $186.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.45. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.