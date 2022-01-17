Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALGT opened at $186.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.45. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Story: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.