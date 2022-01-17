Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Allegion worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $124.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.