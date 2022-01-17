Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65,238.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $609,474.60 and approximately $65,238.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

