Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

