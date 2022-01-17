Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $71,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

