Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 4,315,925 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 425.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.41% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $75,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

