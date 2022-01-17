Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,386 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $66,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.53. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

