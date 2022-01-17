Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $75.10 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26,549.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of Franklin Resources worth $75,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,413 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.