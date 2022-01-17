Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $84,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.28.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $221.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average of $208.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.