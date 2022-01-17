Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €281.00 Price Target at HSBC

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €281.00 ($319.32) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €239.54 ($272.20).

ALV stock traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €227.00 ($257.95). 938,658 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €202.78.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

