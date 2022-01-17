Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allianz and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 2 7 0 2.78 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allianz currently has a consensus target price of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 862.65%. Given Allianz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allianz is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $160.43 billion 0.66 $7.78 billion $2.49 10.43 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.32 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.99% 10.71% 0.83% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allianz beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

