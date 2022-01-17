AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.05.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
