AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 77,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

