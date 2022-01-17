AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $130,400.57 and approximately $304.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

