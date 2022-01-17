Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,189 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Fortive comprises 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. 250,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,140. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.