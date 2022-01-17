Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $269.42. 39,583,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

