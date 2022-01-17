Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Denny’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 27,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.