Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 717,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

