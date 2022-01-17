Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.69. 9,587,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597,930. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.