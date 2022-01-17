Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

RNG stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.77. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

